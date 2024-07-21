Donald Trump polled supporters at his Michigan rally whether they’d prefer for him to run against President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. An overwhelming cacophony of voices suggested they want the 81-year-old president as Trump’s opponent.

The informal suggestion from the crowd at Saturday’s rally mirrors a reckoning occurring within both Democratic and Republican circles: Trump is poised to beat Biden, an assertion that is backed by a spate of of new polling in recent days.

"At this very moment, Democrat party bosses are frantically trying to overthrow the results of their own party’s primaries to dump crooked Joe Biden from the ballot,” Trump said at the rally on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy,” he quipped.