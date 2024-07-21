Donald Trump's former physician said Saturday that the Republican presidential candidate sustained a two-centimeter (nearly 1 inch) gunshot wound during last week's attempted assassination, but that his ear is starting to heal.

The memo from former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a hard-line right-wing lawmaker from Texas, is one of the first detailed accounts of the injury Trump sustained when a young gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania one week ago, killing one bystander and wounding two others.

"The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear," wrote Jackson, who said he flew to see Trump in New Jersey late on the evening of the rally, and had been treating his ear ever since.