Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a landmark speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he fights off intense pressure to quickly cut a Gaza war ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, will become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times — pulling ahead of Britain's Winston Churchill on three.

But analysts say the Gaza war since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks has created worrying tensions between Israel and the United States, its main military and diplomatic backer.