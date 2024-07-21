With less than a year to go before the opening of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, the construction of a toilet facility at the event venue has sparked both attention and controversy.

Stone blocks originally cut for use in the rebuilding of Osaka Castle after its destruction in the 1615 Summer Siege of Osaka but ultimately not utilized are planned to be repurposed as pillars for the restroom.

Despite criticism that using the stone blocks for a toilet disrespects cultural heritage, designers emphasize the importance of utilizing the stone blocks that have never seen the light of day.