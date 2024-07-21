The main part of one of the two Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol helicopters that collided and crashed off a remote Tokyo island in April has been found on the seabed in the area where the accident occurred, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

It was discovered by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology's Deep Tow unmanned deep-sea survey probe during its search mission assigned by the Defense Ministry.

According to the sources, the unmanned probe found what appeared to be a helicopter on the seabed, and the number on the apparent helicopter matched that of the crashed aircraft. An object believed to be the body of the other helicopter was found nearby, and work is underway to confirm its details.