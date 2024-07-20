A U.S. plan to use Japanese factories to boost production of Patriot air defense missiles — used by Ukraine to defend against Russian attacks — is being delayed by a shortage of a critical component manufactured by Boeing, four sources said.

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) already makes about 30 PAC-3 missiles each year under license from defense contractor Lockheed Martin and can increase that number to about 60, two Japanese government officials and two industry sources said.

The U.S. hopes to increase production from about 500 a year to more than 750 per year globally as soon as possible, a person familiar with the program said. But no expansion at all will be possible in Japan without additional supplies of the missiles' seekers, which guide them in the final stages of flight, the officials and industry sources said.