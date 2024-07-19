Japan welcomed a million more foreign visitors in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels, logging a new record of 17.78 million, the national tourism organization said Friday.

The weak yen is attracting large crowds to Japan, with many tourists splashing out on everything from kimonos to knives and pricey meals.

The January-June figure beat the previous high from 2019 of 16.63 million, with the influx prompting locals at hot spots such as Kyoto and Mount Fuji to raise overtourism concerns.