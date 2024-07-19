The head of the Imperial Household Agency offered the view Thursday that Prince Hisahito will not show up at events in the Imperial Palace until next spring.

"I think it's appropriate (for the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko) to attend events and rituals in the palace after his coming-of-age ceremony," Yasuhiko Nishimura, the agency's grand steward, told a regular news conference.

The agency has announced that the ceremony will be held after the prince's graduation from the University of Tsukuba's high school in March next year. He will turn 18 on Sept. 6.

Nishimura also suggested that the government will honor the male imperial family member with the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum on the day of the ceremony after obtaining the Cabinet's approval.