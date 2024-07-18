Japanese households plan to spend the most in six years this summer as more people aim to travel despite rising inflation and a weakening yen, according to a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

Conducted from June 14 to June 21 with 1,120 participants between the ages of 20 to 59, the company’s survey showed that the average summer vacation budget for leisure activities this year has surged to ¥82,964, an increase of ¥10,296 from last year.

This marks the third consecutive year of budget increases for leisure spending and the first time in six years that it has surpassed ¥80,000.