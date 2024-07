A ceremony was held in the city of Kyoto on Thursday to pray for the victims of an arson attack on Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio five years ago.

A total of 144 people, including bereaved relatives and Hideaki Hatta, president and CEO of the anime production company, attended the ceremony at the former site of the studio.

The participants offered a moment of silence in the private ceremony which began at around 10:30 a.m., according to Kyoto Animation.