Taiwan should pay the United States for its defense as it does not give the country anything, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said, sending shares of Taiwanese chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) down on Wednesday.

"I know the people very well, respect them greatly. They did take about 100% of our chip business. I think, Taiwan should pay us for defense," Trump said in interview with Bloomberg Businessweek on June 25 but published on Tuesday.

"You know, we're no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn't give us anything."