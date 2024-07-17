Some members of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, think that leader Natsuo Yamaguchi may step down once his term ends this fall after around 15 years in the position.

The 72-year-old is currently serving his eighth term as Komeito chief, which runs until a party convention takes place in September.

Such speculation comes as some Komeito members seek to revamp the current leadership team to survive elections including the next poll for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, while others demand Komeito prioritize stability within the party.