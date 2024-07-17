The mother of a victim of the 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack has continued to deliver lectures on crime victim support, five years after losing her daughter in the tragedy that claimed the lives of 36 people and left 32 others injured.

"I want to see her again," said Tatsuko Watanabe, 74, about her 35-year-old daughter Mikiko, who was an art director at the anime company.

Tatsuko Watanabe attended all of the hearings at the Kyoto District Court for Shinji Aoba, a 46-year-old who in January this year was sentenced to death for setting fire to the company's No. 1 studio in the city of Kyoto on July 18, 2019.