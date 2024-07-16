The recent shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump has sent shock waves throughout the U.S. while also reminding Japan of its own share of similarly violent — albeit extremely rare — attacks on high-profile politicians.

Trump, 78, was shot in the right ear on Saturday during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania before being escorted off-stage to safety by security personnel. Two attendees at the rally were severely injured while another was killed, local media reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had been the target of an explosives attack in the city of Wakayama last year, condemned the attack on X hours after the shooting.

“We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery,” he posted.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enters his office in Tokyo on July 4. | JIJI

The attack also drew comparisons to the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — known for his closeness to Trump — in the city of Nara in July 2022.

Following the news of Trump's shooting, Japan’s National Police Agency instructed the nation's 47 prefectural police departments on Sunday to tighten security for politicians during speeches on the street and other public events.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi evoked memories of the attacks on Kishida and Abe during a briefing on Tuesday, vowing to beef up security through increased vigilance and the use of bulletproof equipment.

“We have come to realize once again that venues for street speeches by key figures can become high-risk areas,” Hayashi said. “We believe it is important to continue efforts to ensure safety through close coordination between the police and event organizers, with the understanding and cooperation of the public.”