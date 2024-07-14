China and Russia conducted a joint naval patrol in the northern and western Pacific, Beijing's Defense Ministry said Sunday, adding that the exercise was not "targeted" at any other nation.

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years and tout their friendship as having "no limits". Both share hostile relations with U.S.-led Western defense alliance NATO.

Beijing has further strengthened its diplomatic, economic and military ties with Moscow since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.