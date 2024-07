Intense. Impatient. Sleep-deprived. Step into the relentless world of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's wartime president.

The 46-year-old said his ambition when he was elected in 2019 had been to help Ukraine become a modern democracy, before that mission was shattered by Russia's invasion in 2022.

"All I wanted five years ago was a very liberal country with a liberal economy," Zelenskyy, a former stand-up comic, said in an interview in May on the fifth anniversary of his inauguration.