NATO leaders offered Ukraine an “irreversible path” to joining the military alliance as they met for a summit in Washington to bolster long-term support for Kyiv, but such a promise may be mere lip service as a raft of obstacles await.

While stopping short of providing a concrete timetable for Ukraine’s accession, the leaders outlined a series of initiatives and pledges they said constituted a “bridge” to membership.

These include the establishment of a 700-strong command in Germany to coordinate the provision of international security assistance for Ukraine — a NATO-led organization that will supplement, but not replace, the 2-year-old U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group that has facilitated the provision of most military aid and training.