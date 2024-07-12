South Korea will begin deploying drone-melting laser weapons designed to shoot down North Korean UAVs this year, the country's arms procurement agency said Friday.

The new laser weapons — dubbed the "StarWars Project" by South Korea — are invisible and noise-free, require no additional ammunition, operate solely on electricity and cost only about 2,000 won ($1.45) per shot, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The "Block-I" system, developed by Hanwha Aerospace, will be "put into operational deployment in the military this year," said Lee Sang-yoon, a DAPA official.