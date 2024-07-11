Taiwan wants to lure higher-spending travelers from Southeast Asia as Chinese arrivals dwindle, a shift that could reshape the island’s tourism industry.

Despite increasingly fraught relations across the strait, visitors from across Asia, and Southeast Asia in particular, are traveling to Taiwan in greater numbers than before the pandemic, first-quarter data from Taiwan’s Tourism Administration show.

The number of Thai visitors has risen 12% from the same period in 2019, according to the travel body, while Singapore’s is up 10% and Malaysia’s has reached pre-COVID levels.