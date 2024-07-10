The Justice Ministry held a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday with Pacific island countries to help them promote the rule of law, in order to keep China in check, which is stepping up hegemonic moves.

The meeting was intended to identify judicial issues facing island nations so that Japan can reflect their needs in its support measures.

"Working with Pacific island nations, Japan wants to further contribute to the promotion of the rule of law in the region," Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said at the beginning of the meeting.

Since the 1990s, the ministry has been supporting Southeast Asian countries in improving their judicial systems, such as helping them draft legislation and develop human resources.

The ministry plans to provide similar support to Pacific island countries, including in the development of land and family registration systems and the promotion of measures to prevent recidivism.

The meeting, attended by justice ministers of Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Samoa, as well as government officials of Australia and New Zealand, preceded the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM, to be held in Tokyo for three days from Tuesday.