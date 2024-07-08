The Liberal Democratic Party’s poor showing in Sunday’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly by-elections sent a strong signal of mounting dissatisfaction toward the scandal-tainted ruling party. Still, it won’t likely have any decisive impact on the standing of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Sunday’s results follow a string of electoral defeats at both the national and local levels in the last few months that hint at growing disaffection with the LDP.

The party entered the election with five incumbents, but only two of its eight candidates managed to obtain a seat in the nine districts up for grabs.