Numerous officials, lawmakers and strategists in U.S. President Joe Biden’s own party increasingly see his candidacy as unsustainable — and their private anxieties are slowly but steadily spilling into public view, interviews with more than 50 Democrats this past week showed.

Growing swaths of Democrats now believe that by remaining on the ticket, the president is jeopardizing their ability to maintain the White House and threatening other candidates up and down the ballot. The moment is setting up an extraordinary clash between a defiant president of the United States who insists he is not abandoning his re-election campaign and members of his party who are beginning to suggest that he should.

"I have less and less confidence in this campaign’s ability to win this race,” Rep. Scott Peters said in an interview. "If we know we’re going to lose, we would be foolish not to look at another course.”