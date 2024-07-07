Polls opened on Sunday morning for Tokyo's gubernatorial race, with as many as 11 million constituents in the capital casting their votes on who will head the metropolis for the next four years.

The race — featuring 56 candidates — is a closely watched one, with incumbent Yuriko Koike attempting to win a third term while liberal politician Renho seeks to dethrone her in a race between two of the most notable female politicians in Japan.

At the heels of Renho is dark horse Shinji Ishimaru, the former mayor of the city of Akitakata in Hiroshima Prefecture with a large online following who is popular among young voters. Recent mid-way projections by several major news companies had suggested that he might be second behind Koike in terms of support instead of Renho, long thought to be the second most popular candidate in the election.