Columbia University on Monday canceled its main graduation ceremony after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests roiled the Ivy League college's campus, but it will still hold smaller, school-based events.

"Holding a large commencement ceremony on our campus presented security concerns that unfortunately proved insurmountable," said Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang. "Like our students, we are deeply disappointed with this outcome." Graduation had been scheduled for May 15.

Chang said the university had sought an alternative venue but was unable to find one that could accommodate the students, families, and guests in attendance, who normally exceed 50,000.