Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday acknowledged fear in Canada's Sikh community but underscored the "rule of law" after three arrests in connection with last year's killing of a Sikh separatist in Vancouver.

Police arrested three men on Friday for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which triggered a diplomatic rift between Canada and India last fall after Trudeau suggested Indian government involvement in the homicide.

Speaking Saturday at a gala in Toronto to celebrate Sikh heritage and culture, Trudeau acknowledged that many in Canada's Sikh community are "feeling uneasy, and perhaps even frightened right now," but urged faith in the justice system.