Diagnosed with autism, Shoko Sakuma used to struggle working in accounting, but now she is putting her childhood love of drawing to work in a special Japanese animation studio.

The groundbreaking initiative aims to provide job training and confidence to people with autism who can find it hard to cope in Japan's often high-stress and long-hours work environment.

"I was really bad at numbers, which was the first thing that troubled me," Sakuma said at Shake Hands, her workplace since last year in Kyoto.