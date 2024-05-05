Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to Japanese-Brazilians during a welcoming ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, on Saturday.

Brazil has 2.7 million Nikkei: immigrants from Japan and their descendants. It is the biggest Nikkei community in the world.

Among those who met with Kishida was Takashi Morita, 100, from the city of Hiroshima, Kishida's political home base. Morita handed over a book about his experience during the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

According to Morita's first daughter, Yasuko, 76, who accompanied him, Kishida told them that he feels encouraged by Morita's efforts to convey his story about the tragedy to the people of Brazil.

Akira Kawai, 89, an immigrant from Akita Prefecture who has lived in Brazil for more than 60 years, praised Kishida, saying that Brazilians will have a better impression of Japanese people following his visit.

Kishida delivered a speech during the ceremony, hosted by Bunkyo, a cultural and welfare group run by Nikkei people in Sao Paulo.

"We will make efforts to continue to be a shining and respected country so that (Japanese-Brazilians) can always be proud of their roots," he said.

Also on Saturday, Kishida attended a business forum event in Sao Paulo hosted mainly by economic organizations of Japan and Brazil.

Brazil is rich in food, energy and mineral resources, and there is extremely high potential for bilateral cooperation in the economic field, he said, expressing hope for further development of the bilateral economic ties.

He also said that more than 40 Japanese companies accompanied him on his visit to Brazil and signed many memorandums of understanding with local companies.

Referring to areas where Brazil is focusing, such as those related to digital technology and the environment, he underscored his intention to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations with the help of business communities.