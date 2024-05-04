Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday agreed that the two countries will cooperate in conserving the Amazon rainforest as a way to fight global warming.

Kishida and Lula, meeting in Brasilia, also agreed to work together to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law. Brazil is this year's chair of the Group of 20 developed and emerging economies.

Releasing a joint statement, the two leaders emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles and purposes of the U.N. Charter, such as territorial integrity and prohibition of the use of force.