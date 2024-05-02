Plans are taking shape in Okinawa Prefecture to construct a monumental lion-shaped statue, or shisa, from the damaged tiles of the fire-ravaged Shuri Castle.

The project, spearheaded by Mitsuo Miyagi, a 47-year-old shisa artist and chairman of the Okinawa shisa association, aims to foster remembrance and revival.

"The shisa is a symbol of Okinawa. I hope it will remind people of Shuri Castle," he said.

Shuri Castle, a historic symbol of the region, suffered significant damage in a fire in late October 2019, losing eight of its buildings including the main hall and gates.

"It was a shock," Miyagi recalled. "But when I thought about reconstruction, I immediately thought of using the damaged tiles."

Traditionally, shisa are placed on rooftops and at the entrances of buildings in Okinawa as protective deities believed to ward off fire. Broken tiles and other materials have long been used for plaster shisa.

Miyagi's proposed statue will stand 10 meters tall, constructed with stucco and mortar, and adorned with the red tiles salvaged from the castle's ruins.

"Shisa are a natural part of our lives. We hope that Shuri Castle will become like that again," he added.

The planned location for the statue is in the city of Tomigusuku, adjacent to Naha, where it will be made visible to passengers arriving at and departing from Naha Airport. The project is under discussion by city officials, with crowdfunding identified among several means of raising funds.

Miyagi, who has previously incorporated powdered tiles from Shuri Castle into his paint for shisa artwork, hopes the giant shisa will not only honor the castle's legacy but also help revitalize the community.

