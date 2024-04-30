Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to the European Union for the first time in five years with a clear message: Beijing offers much more of an economic opportunity for the bloc than the U.S. wants to admit.

The Chinese leader will begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on Sunday, according to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

Those nations are seeking investment from China, despite a litany of EU probes into Beijing’s industrial policy and the warnings from officials in Washington about the risks.