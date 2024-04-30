The prospect of internet voting by Japanese nationals living overseas remains elusive due to significant hurdles such as voter identity verification.

Despite over one million Japanese nationals age 18 and above living abroad, fewer than 100,000 registered to vote in the 2022 Upper House elections, during which voter turnout among them across both electoral and proportional representation districts was a meager 20%.

The low voter turnout is largely due to the current inconvenience of having to travel to diplomatic missions that serve as polling stations.