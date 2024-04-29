As town and village councils and assemblies across the nation are increasingly turning to new ways to seek out new blood as they grapple with a critical shortage of prospective candidates and their members being elected without a vote due to a lack of contenders.

Some have organized educational seminars aimed at sparking interest among potential members.

Having more candidates means incumbents could face the possibility of losing in elections, but assemblies are set on undertaking such measures in view of how critical maintaining their function is.