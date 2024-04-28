The man arrested over the discovery of the burned bodies of a Tokyo couple in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, has suggested that he received more than ¥10 million from a person who told him to dispose of the bodies, sources have said.

Ryoken Hirayama, 25, who is suspected of disposing of the bodies of company executive Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife, Sachiko, 56, also said he shared the money with two acquaintances whom he asked to dispose of the bodies, according to the sources.

However, since such a large sum of money has not been found in the suspect's home or bank account, the joint investigation headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi Prefectural Police is carefully examining his statements.