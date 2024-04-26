Japan must implement laws to better regulate companies like Meta Platforms when they fail to address social media scams, the head of the ruling party’s digital promotion working group said.

The country’s lawmakers are demanding a swifter response from Meta’s local unit, as a growing number of online ads featuring celebrity images attempt to swindle people out of their money, former digitalization minister Takuya Hirai said in an interview.

A proposal is being considered to summon Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the Diet, he said.