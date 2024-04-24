The youngest son of Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai is expected to run in the next Lower House election in Wakayama Prefecture, following a request by town and village leaders in the prefecture on Wednesday that he succeed his father.

Nobuyasu Nikai, 46, who serves as secretary to his 85-year-old father, has been asked to stand for election by the leaders of 21 Wakayama towns after his father announced last month he would not seek reelection.

“As the village and town leaders were unanimous in their request that I run, I have to truly take such a request seriously,” the younger Nikai said Wednesday.