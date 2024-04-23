Rishi Sunak’s government is preparing to get the first deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground by July after the U.K. prime minister’s flagship law to declare the African nation a "safe” destination for asylum-seekers cleared its final hurdle in Parliament.

Following weeks of legislative "ping-pong” between the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber dropped its opposition to the government’s plan, allowing it to become law.

The measure, introduced last year to circumvent a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that blocked deportations on human rights grounds, passed after the Lords dropped its amendment to include extra procedures before Rwanda can be deemed "safe.”