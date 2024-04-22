Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Muslims "infiltrators” who would take India’s wealth if his opponents gained power — unusually direct and divisive language from a leader who normally lets others do the dirtiest work of polarizing Hindus against Muslims.

Modi, addressing voters in the state of Rajasthan, referred to a remark once made by Manmohan Singh, his predecessor from the opposition Indian National Congress Party. Singh, Modi claimed, had "said that Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators.”

Modi aimed his emotional appeal at women, addressing "my mothers and sisters” to say that his Congress opponents would take their gold and give it to Muslims.