Even after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, some young people who had developed eating disorders during the pandemic due to stress are still suffering from symptoms.

One such case is an office worker in her 20s in the Tokai region who had developed anorexia, which involves severely limiting food intake for fear of gaining weight. At one point, the woman's weight fell to almost half of what it was before she became ill. With the support of her family, she has recovered to the point where she can eat healthy food, but she is still fighting with some of the symptoms.