Following the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1, Ishikawa Prefecture has received approximately 6,900 applications for the publicly funded demolition of houses — just 30% of the estimated number of homes believed to require such action.

As of April 16, only three demolitions had been completed, despite 78,000 homes in the prefecture being damaged.

The low number of applications can be attributed to some municipalities only recently beginning to accept them due to extensive damage, as well as difficulties arising from evacuated residents.