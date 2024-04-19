A man who lost his wife and daughter in a high-profile accident involving a runaway car driven by an elderly man five years ago says he hopes to "leverage (through dialogue) the victimizer's experience to prevent traffic accidents."

The bereaved man, Takuya Matsunaga, 37, is slated to hold a meeting shortly with 92-year-old Kozo Iizuka, who is serving a prison term over the incident.

In the accident that happened in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro district on April 19, 2019, a car driven by Iizuka, then 87, went through a red light and into a crosswalk, fatally hitting Matsunaga's wife, Mana, 31, and the couple's daughter, Riko, 3.