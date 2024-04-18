U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is moving ahead with new assistance for Ukraine and Israel in the face of threats from Republican hardliners to oust him.

The Republican leader outlined a $95 billion aid package after intense discussions with ultraconservatives that dragged on into the night Tuesday. He said he expects to bring it to a vote Saturday.

President Joe Biden endorsed the plan and implored Congress to work quickly. "I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed,” he said in a statement.