Parliament enacted a bill Thursday to start a program to allow crime victims and bereaved families to receive support from lawyers soon after incidents occur.

The bill to revise the comprehensive legal support law was approved unanimously at a plenary session of the House of Representatives. The measure passed the House of Councilors earlier in April.

The revised law is aimed at reducing mental and economic burdens on crime victims and bereaved families through comprehensive aid. The new support program is expected to start by 2026.