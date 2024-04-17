Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held talks over the telephone on Wednesday evening, with the two leaders agreeing to deepen bilateral cooperation, as well as trilateral ties with the United States, their mutual ally.

Kishida told reporters that he had shared information with Yoon about his visit earlier this month to the United States for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. During the Kishida-Biden talks, the two leaders agreed to boost ties on a number of fronts, including trilateral security cooperation with Seoul.

The prime minister and Yoon spoke for about 15 minutes, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, exchanging opinions on a number of issues, including North Korea.