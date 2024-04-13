Two days before former President Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jail on his fourth indictment, he held an event at his golf club in New Jersey for another group of people facing criminal charges: rioters accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Standing next to a portrait of himself portrayed as James Bond, Trump told the defendants and their families that they had suffered greatly but that all of that would change if he won another term.

"People who have been treated unfairly are going to be treated extremely, extremely fairly,” he said to a round of applause at the event in August in Bedminster, New Jersey. "What you’ve suffered is just ridiculous,” he added. "But it’s going to be OK.”