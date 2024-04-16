A pure gold tea bowl that was stolen last week while being showcased at an event in a Tokyo department store has been found at an antique shop in the Japanese capital, police said.

There is no noticeable damage to the 24-karat golden bowl, which is for use for matcha (green tea) and was priced at ¥10,406,000 at the exhibition event, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday.

MPD investigators on Monday morning confiscated the tea bowl from the shop in Tokyo's Taito Ward, to which it had been resold. The president of the company that organized the exhibition identified it. The creator's engraving on the seized item and its weight matched those of the tea bowl stolen from the event venue, according to investigators.