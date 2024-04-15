The town of Higashiura in Aichi Prefecture is aiming to sell two giant pieces of rock salt for ¥300,000 each on the flea market app Mercari, with the items to be posted on Thursday morning.

The town this month started selling unneeded items from the town hall on Mercari, but the rock salt blocks, one weighing about 2.5 metric tons and the other about 3 metric tons, are undoubtedly a highlight. The town hopes that the blocks, which had been on display at a local museum, will be put to good use by someone who can make the most of them.

The blocks come from Germany and the United States, with maximum widths of approximately 1.2 meters and 1.4 meters, respectively, according to the town government. A display stand weighing approximately 300 kilograms will also be included with the purchase.