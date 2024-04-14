Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel will be the biggest test yet for the country’s vaunted air defenses, and will force it to respond to multiple drones and missiles simultaneously.

Well after scores of slow-moving drones were launched at Israel, Iran also fired missiles, which travel much faster, according to an Israel Defense Forces spokesman. The barrage may confuse Israel’s airborne defense system, as they may arrive at different speeds, altitudes and directions, according to people familiar with U.S. and Israel intelligence, who asked not to be identified discussing internal assessments.

The U.S.-backed system of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles and mortars that could hit Israeli population centers or important infrastructure. It has been lauded for reaching a 90% interception rate in past attacks.