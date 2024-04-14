Foreign pavilion construction for the 2025 World Exposition is progressing slowly with only one year to go before the start of the event in the city of Osaka.

The Japanese government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizers, are rushing to provide support for overseas pavilions as only less than 30% of some 50 countries planning to build such pavilions on their own have begun construction work.

The government is also working on dispelling concerns among the public over ballooning costs of the expo while trying to boost momentum for the event by providing more information about foreign pavilions.