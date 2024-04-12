Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Friday denied allegations published in a monthly magazine that she drafted a fake graduation document from Cairo University when she ran for governor back in 2020.

Koike’s remarks came after monthly magazine Bungeishunju ran an interview with her former aide, Toshiro Kojima, who was an Environment Ministry bureaucrat when Koike led the ministry, saying she asked him to help her draft a document that says she graduated from the university.

“I am aware that the article has been published but as I have said time and time again, the premise is wrong to begin with — they say that I have not graduated, but I have and (Cairo University) has proven my graduation as well,” Koike said during a news conference.