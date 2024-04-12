The government will scrap its plan to build a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) training ground on a former golf course site in Okinawa Prefecture, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

Kihara told reporters at the Defense Ministry that he judged that it is "impossible" to conduct sufficient drills without negatively affecting nearby residents' lives.

Locals were opposing the plan because the site in the city of Uruma is close to a residential area.

"I apologize to the Uruma city government and local residents," Kihara said, adding that his ministry will review alternatives "from a broad perspective."

Earlier in the day, Kihara met with Uruma Mayor Masato Nakamura at the ministry. Nakamura told the minister that the construction plan was "far from being acceptable."

The construction plan reflected the need for a new training ground as the GSDF's 15th Brigade in the Okinawa capital of Naha is set to be upgraded to a division as part of efforts to strengthen defense in the southwestern region.

Land acquisition costs were earmarked in the fiscal 2024 state budget. Construction was expected to start in fiscal 2026.